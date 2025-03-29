+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Audi Field
Watch on Apple TV
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's DC United vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between DC United and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will look to maintain their unbeaten status in 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) when they take on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday.

The Crew were involved in a goalless draw with New York City FC last weekend, while DC United suffered a 4-1 loss at Orlando City last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch DC United vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between DC United and Columbus Crew will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC United vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Audi Field

MLS match between DC United and Columbus Crew will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

DC United team news

Manager Troy Lesesne will not be able to call upon the services of Randall Leal, Jackson Hopkins, Bibi Hakim Karamoko and Conner Antley.

Jared Stroud, Gabriel Pirani and Joao Peglow would continue in support of Christian Benteke in attack.

Columbus Crew team news

Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen and the defensive duo of Rudy Camacho and Steven Moreira are set to be unavailable for selection due to their respective injuries.

Head coach Wifried Nancy could name an unchanged XI from the game against NYCFC, with Aziel Jackson and Jacen Russell-Rowe paired up front.

Form

DCU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

COL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

DCU

Last 5 matches

COL

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

