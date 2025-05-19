How to watch Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm both head into Monday’s Western Conference showdown in Arlington looking to bounce back from heavy opening-night defeats, each trying to gel with retooled rosters that showed growing pains in their season debuts.

For the Wings (0-1), Friday’s 99-84 loss to last season’s runners-up, Minnesota, was a tough pill to swallow—especially with the spotlight firmly on Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick making her much-anticipated WNBA debut. Bueckers flashed glimpses of promise, finishing with 10 points and seven boards in 30 minutes, but the spotlight was dimmed by a third-quarter collapse where Dallas was outscored by 15 and trailed by as many as 21.

Arike Ogunbowale led the scoring for Dallas with 16 points, while new recruit DiJonai Carrington, acquired via trade from Connecticut, chipped in 15. But with only three returning players from last year’s squad seeing the court, the lack of cohesion was evident.

Seattle (0-1) endured a similarly bruising opener, falling 81-59 to Phoenix on Saturday. The Storm never held the lead and struggled mightily from deep, hitting just 3 of 17 three-point attempts. Skylar Diggins-Smith poured in 21 points, and Nneka Ogwumike added 12, but overall the Storm shot just 33.3% from the floor and looked out of rhythm from the start.

The three-point struggles and an early double-digit deficit forced Seattle into a frantic chase that never gained traction.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Wings and the Storm will take place on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date Monday, May 19, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Wings and the Storm live on NBA TV and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Team News & Key Performers

Dallas Wings Team News

Dallas, on the other hand, is likely to roll with the same lineup too, though Maddy Siegrist could soon break into the starting five if her consistency holds. With no fresh injury concerns, the Wings will lean on their core—Carrington, Ogunbowale, and Bueckers—to lead the charge, while hoping for added support across the board.

Probable Starting Five: Paige Bueckers (G) , Arike Ogunbowale (G) , DiJonai Carrington (F) , NaLyssa Smith (F) , Myisha Hines-Allen (C)

Seattle Storm Team News

They're expected to stick with the same starting five in Arlington as they search for chemistry—but fans were dealt a blow with confirmation that Katie Lou Samuelson will miss the entire season following ACL surgery.

Probable Starting Five: Skylar Diggins (G) , Gabby Williams (G) , Nneka Ogwumike (F) , Alysha Clark (F) , Ezi Magbegor (C)

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: