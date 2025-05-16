How to watch Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx, including how to watch and team news.

Top overall pick Paige Bueckers is set to make her long-awaited regular-season debut on Friday night as the Dallas Wings welcome the Minnesota Lynx in a highly anticipated showdown.

The Lynx are riding high after a stellar 2024 that saw them reach the WNBA Finals and lift the Commissioner’s Cup. With unfinished business from their title loss to the New York Liberty, Minnesota enters the new season with a clear mission: get back to the big stage and finish the job.

Led by MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier, the Lynx return nearly their entire core from last season’s campaign. The notable absence is forward Dorka Juhász, who will be sidelined for the year, but continuity remains the team’s biggest strength.

Minnesota enters as the favorite, but they won’t have it easy against a revamped Dallas side eager to turn the page on a rough 2024. The Wings may have moved on from Satou Sabally, but they’ve reloaded in a big way—bringing in Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith, and DiJonai Carrington to join Bueckers in what could become one of the league’s most exciting young cores.

The big question? Can this new-look Wings squad shake off last season’s struggles and make some noise in 2025? Friday night’s opener should offer an early glimpse.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Wings and the Lynx will take place on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date Friday, May 16, 2025 Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

Livestream: Fubo

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx Team News & Key Performers

Dallas Wings Team News

The Wings have a few concerns of their own. Guard Tyasha Harris is trending toward a return after sitting out the preseason with a knee issue, while center Luisa Geiselsoder remains unavailable as she wraps up overseas duties. Still, Dallas enters the opener with its main cast ready to roll.

And all eyes will be on Paige Bueckers, who arrives with sky-high expectations after a dominant run at UConn. The No. 1 pick is a do-it-all force—deadly efficient and cool under pressure. In her final college campaign, she put up 19.9 points, 4.4 boards, and 4.6 dimes per game while shooting a blistering 53.4% from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc. Simply put, she's ready for the spotlight.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

The Lynx are already facing early adversity, with veteran sharpshooter Kayla McBride sidelined for personal reasons and forward Alanna Smith listed as doubtful due to a quad issue.

Head-to-Head Records

