How to watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings square off in a Western Conference clash on Tuesday night at College Park Center in Arlington, TX — their second meeting of the season. The Aces edged the Wings in a tight one back in June, walking away with an 88–84 win.

Las Vegas snapped out of a brief two-game slump on Saturday, bouncing back from tough road losses to the New York Liberty (87–78) and Washington Mystics (70–68). They returned home and outlasted the Golden State Valkyries in a thrilling 104–102 shootout.

Dallas is back in a familiar rut, having dropped three straight. The Wings wrapped up a grueling road swing with losses to Phoenix (102–72), Chicago (87–76), and Indiana (102–83).

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces: Injury Report and Key Players

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces will take place on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at College Park Center in Arlington, TX.

Date Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, TX

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Wings and the Aces live on ESPN and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces Team News & Key Performers

Dallas Wings Team News

In Sunday’s defeat to the Fever, turnovers and soft interior defense proved costly — Dallas gave the ball away 18 times compared to Indiana’s 9 and were outscored 58–38 in the paint. They shot a decent 47.9% from the field and 8-of-19 from deep, with Paige Bueckers leading the way with 21 points and four assists. But Arike Ogunbowale had a rough night, going 0-for-10 from the floor, and DiJonai Carrington missed her eighth consecutive game due to a rib injury.

Bueckers is averaging 18.3 points and 5.4 assists per night, while Ogunbowale is adding 16.0 points and 3.9 assists. Offensively, the Wings are putting up 104.0 points per 100 possessions — just ahead of Vegas — but they’ve struggled mightily on defense, conceding a league-worst 110.5 per 100 (11th in the WNBA). They currently trail the final playoff spot by 4.5 games.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A’ja Wilson was dominant in that win, piling up 34 points, 16 boards, four dimes, and two blocks, while Jackie Young poured in 30 — including the team’s final 10 points — to help seal it. Jewell Loyd chipped in with 15 off the bench. Vegas shot an impressive 54.8% from the floor (though just 6-for-21 from three) and controlled the interior with a 48–38 edge in the paint.

That win brought the Aces level with Golden State for the No. 8 spot in the standings. They’re averaging 103.4 points per 100 possessions — ranking 9th in the league — and are allowing 105.6 per 100 on the defensive end, also 9th. Wilson continues to be the engine, posting 21.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest, while Young contributes 17.5 points and 3.9 assists a game.

Head-to-Head Records

