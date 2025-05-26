How to watch today's Czechia U17 vs England U17 Euro U17 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U17 match between Czechia U17 and England U17, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Czechia U17 face England U17 in a decisive UEFA U17 European Championship Group B match on Monday at Arena Egnatia in Albania.

This is the final group stage game for both sides, and the stakes are high: England must win and hope Italy defeat Belgium to advance to the semi-finals, while Czechia are already eliminated after two defeats.

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Czechia U17 vs England U17 kick-off time

The match will be played on Monday at Arena Egnatia in Albania, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Czechia U17 team news

Czechia’s U17s are known for disciplined, organized defending and quick transitions, often threatening on set-pieces and counters.

Their main attacking threats come from wide areas, and they have shown resilience in qualifying, but have struggled against stronger opposition in this tournament, conceding all five group-stage goals before halftime.

No major injuries are reported for the team, and the squad is expected to feature their regular starters.

England U17 team news

England’s squad, managed by Neil Ryan, features a mix of Premier League academy talents and includes standout names like Arsenal’s Jack Porter and Max Dowman.

The Young Lions have been inconsistent: strong in qualifying, but defensively vulnerable in the group stage, conceding five goals in two games.

England are likely to field an attacking lineup, needing a win to keep their hopes alive.

There are no reported injuries, so England should have their full squad available.

