How to watch today's Czechia U21 vs England U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Czechia U21 and England U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Czechia U21 and England U21 open their Group C campaign at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Thursday at the MOL Arena in Dunajská Streda, Slovakia.

England, the defending champions, enter as favorites, while Czechia aims to break a pattern of early exits and make a statement against one of the tournament’s most formidable sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Czechia U21 vs England U21 kick-off time

The match will be played on Thursday at the MOL Arena, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Czechia U21 team news

Czechia U21 secured their place at the finals via a playoff win over Belgium, but come into the tournament with a mixed record, having won just one of their last seven U21 Euro matches and suffering a 2-0 defeat to Norway in their most recent outing.

The team’s attacking threat is led by Václav Sejk and Daniel Fila, but defensive vulnerabilities have been a persistent issue, highlighted in their last friendly loss. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the Czech camp, so coach Jan Suchopárek is expected to field his strongest available lineup in hopes of a strong start.

England U21 team news

England U21, managed by Lee Carsley, arrives in Slovakia as reigning champions after a flawless 2023 campaign and an impressive qualifying run, scoring 41 goals in ten matches and winning their last four group games at major tournaments.

The squad is packed with talent, including Ethan Nwaneri, Jobe Bellingham, Harvey Elliott, Archie Gray, and Tino Livramento. However, there are some late changes: Liam Delap has withdrawn due to club commitments as he has now joined Chelsea, and Jobe Bellingham will also be unavailable as he has signed for Dortmund.

Despite these potential absences, England boasts considerable depth and no reported injuries or suspensions, allowing Carsley to select a strong starting eleven.

