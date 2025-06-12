+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
EURO U21
team-logo
MOL Arena
team-logo
Stream live on VIX
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Czechia U21 vs England U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

EURO U21England U21Czechia U21 vs England U21Czechia U21

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Czechia U21 and England U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Czechia U21 and England U21 open their Group C campaign at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Thursday at the MOL Arena in Dunajská Streda, Slovakia.

England, the defending champions, enter as favorites, while Czechia aims to break a pattern of early exits and make a statement against one of the tournament’s most formidable sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Czechia U21 vs England U21 online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Czechia U21 vs England U21 kick-off time

crest
EURO U21 - Grp. B
MOL Arena

The match will be played on Thursday at the MOL Arena, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Czechia U21 vs England U21 Probable lineups

Czechia U21Home team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestENG
1
J. Borek
5
S. Chaloupek
20
J. Kozeluh
19
K. Spacil
4
M. Suchomel
12
A. Sojka
18
F. Prebsl
13
K. Danek
11
M. Sin
17
D. Langhamer
9
V. Sejk
1
J. Beadle
14
A. Gray
4
J. Quansah
5
C. Cresswell
2
V. Livramento
10
J. McAtee
8
E. Anderson
19
H. Elliott
20
A. Scott
11
O. Hutchinson
21
E. Nwaneri

4-2-3-1

ENGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Suchoparek

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Carsley

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Czechia U21 team news

Czechia U21 secured their place at the finals via a playoff win over Belgium, but come into the tournament with a mixed record, having won just one of their last seven U21 Euro matches and suffering a 2-0 defeat to Norway in their most recent outing.

The team’s attacking threat is led by Václav Sejk and Daniel Fila, but defensive vulnerabilities have been a persistent issue, highlighted in their last friendly loss. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the Czech camp, so coach Jan Suchopárek is expected to field his strongest available lineup in hopes of a strong start.

England U21 team news

England U21, managed by Lee Carsley, arrives in Slovakia as reigning champions after a flawless 2023 campaign and an impressive qualifying run, scoring 41 goals in ten matches and winning their last four group games at major tournaments.

The squad is packed with talent, including Ethan Nwaneri, Jobe Bellingham, Harvey Elliott, Archie Gray, and Tino Livramento. However, there are some late changes: Liam Delap has withdrawn due to club commitments as he has now joined Chelsea, and Jobe Bellingham will also be unavailable as he has signed for Dortmund.

Despite these potential absences, England boasts considerable depth and no reported injuries or suspensions, allowing Carsley to select a strong starting eleven.

Form

CZE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ENG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CZE

Last 5 matches

ENG

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta