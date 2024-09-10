How to watch today's Czech Republic vs Ukraine Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Czech Republic and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Czech Republic will take on Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League at the Fortuna Arena on Tuesday.

These two teams lost their respective opening games and will be hoping to bounce back with their first win of the group. Georgia and Albania are the top two after the first round with three points each.

Czech Republic vs Ukraine kick-off time

Date: September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm EST Venue: Fortuna Arena

The match will be played at the Fortuna Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Czech Republic team news

The Czech Republic's heavy defeat to Georgia was further compounded by injury concerns. Left wing-back Matej Rynes had to be substituted after just 26 minutes due to a back problem, with Jaroslav Zeleny coming on in his place.

Czech Republic predicted XI: Kovar; Zima, Krejci, Vitik; Coufal, Soucek, Kalvach, Zeleny; Provod, Schick, Hlozek

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovář, Markovič, Zadražil Defenders: Coufal, Hranáč, Krejčí, Vitík, Zelený, Zima Midfielders: Černý, Červ, Kalvach, Král, Kušej, Lingr, Provod, Ryneš, Souček, Šulc Forwards: Chorý, Čvančara, Hložek, Schick

Ukraine team news

Ukraine's squad did not suffer any additional injuries during the loss to Albania. However, the team was already missing two key attackers before the tournament started.

Artem Dovbyk and Mykhaylo Mudryk were forced to withdraw from the squad due to injuries.

Ukraine predicted XI: Trubin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Sudakov, Zinchenko, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Yaremchuk, Kabaev

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin Defenders: Matviyenko, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Konoplya, Bondar, Talovyerov Midfielders: Yarmolenko, Stepanenko, Zinchenko, Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Tsyhankov, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Pikhalyonok, Brazhko, Kabayev Forwards: Yaremchuk, Vanat

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/09/21 Czechia 1 - 1 Ukraine Friendly 17/10/18 Ukraine 1 - 0 Czechia Nations League 07/09/18 Czechia 1 - 2 Ukraine Nations League 15/08/12 Ukraine 0 - 0 Czechia Friendly 06/09/11 Czechia 4 - 0 Ukraine Friendly

