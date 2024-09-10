How to watch today's Czech Republic vs Ukraine Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Czech Republic will take on Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League at the Fortuna Arena on Tuesday.
These two teams lost their respective opening games and will be hoping to bounce back with their first win of the group. Georgia and Albania are the top two after the first round with three points each.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Czech Republic vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, ViX and Fox Soccer Plus in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Czech Republic vs Ukraine kick-off time
|Date:
|September 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Fortuna Arena
The match will be played at the Fortuna Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EST for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Czech Republic team news
The Czech Republic's heavy defeat to Georgia was further compounded by injury concerns. Left wing-back Matej Rynes had to be substituted after just 26 minutes due to a back problem, with Jaroslav Zeleny coming on in his place.
Czech Republic predicted XI: Kovar; Zima, Krejci, Vitik; Coufal, Soucek, Kalvach, Zeleny; Provod, Schick, Hlozek
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kovář, Markovič, Zadražil
|Defenders:
|Coufal, Hranáč, Krejčí, Vitík, Zelený, Zima
|Midfielders:
|Černý, Červ, Kalvach, Král, Kušej, Lingr, Provod, Ryneš, Souček, Šulc
|Forwards:
|Chorý, Čvančara, Hložek, Schick
Ukraine team news
Ukraine's squad did not suffer any additional injuries during the loss to Albania. However, the team was already missing two key attackers before the tournament started.
Artem Dovbyk and Mykhaylo Mudryk were forced to withdraw from the squad due to injuries.
Ukraine predicted XI: Trubin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Sudakov, Zinchenko, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Yaremchuk, Kabaev
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Matviyenko, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Konoplya, Bondar, Talovyerov
|Midfielders:
|Yarmolenko, Stepanenko, Zinchenko, Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Tsyhankov, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Pikhalyonok, Brazhko, Kabayev
|Forwards:
|Yaremchuk, Vanat
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/09/21
|Czechia 1 - 1 Ukraine
|Friendly
|17/10/18
|Ukraine 1 - 0 Czechia
|Nations League
|07/09/18
|Czechia 1 - 2 Ukraine
|Nations League
|15/08/12
|Ukraine 0 - 0 Czechia
|Friendly
|06/09/11
|Czechia 4 - 0 Ukraine
|Friendly