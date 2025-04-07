How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two division leaders collide Monday at Wrigley Field as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers visit the NL Central front-runners, the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs are looking to bounce back after a tough 8-7 loss to the Padres on Sunday. Despite a scoreless inning from reliever Ryan Pressly, he was tagged with the loss. Kyle Tucker powered the offense in the defeat, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Texas, meanwhile, edged out the Rays 4-3 in their most recent outing. Reliever Jacob Webb earned the win with a clean inning that included two strikeouts. Josh Smith was the standout at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MARQ and RSN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Texas Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Monday, April 7, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

Tucker enters Monday on a two-game hitting streak and continues to be a force for Chicago. He's batting .313 over his last five games, with a pair of homers, a double, eight walks, and five RBI. His five home runs and 15 RBI both rank second in the majors. Nico Hoerner has been steady, hitting .361 with four RBI in his last five appearances, while Carson Kelly is swinging a hot bat with a .389 average, two homers, and seven walks. Dansby Swanson has shown flashes of power but is hitting just .217 overall.

The Cubs will give the ball to lefty Justin Steele, who’s had an up-and-down start to 2025. He's 2-1 with a 6.89 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP over three starts. Last season, however, Steele was more consistent, finishing 5-5 with a strong 3.07 ERA across 24 outings.

Texas Rangers team news

The Rangers' offense has leaned on Wyatt Langford, who leads the team with three home runs and a .235 average. Adolis García has struggled early (.161 average) but remains a power threat with two home runs and three doubles. Josh Smith and Jonah Heim are both batting .333, with each providing timely hitting.

Veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for Texas. The 35-year-old has looked sharp so far, allowing just two runs in 15 innings over two starts. He blanked the Reds in a complete-game win and limited the Red Sox to two runs across six innings. Last season, Eovaldi posted a 12-8 mark with a 3.80 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 29 appearances.

Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record