San Diego Padres v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two division leaders collide Monday at Wrigley Field as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers visit the NL Central front-runners, the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs are looking to bounce back after a tough 8-7 loss to the Padres on Sunday. Despite a scoreless inning from reliever Ryan Pressly, he was tagged with the loss. Kyle Tucker powered the offense in the defeat, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Texas, meanwhile, edged out the Rays 4-3 in their most recent outing. Reliever Jacob Webb earned the win with a clean inning that included two strikeouts. Josh Smith was the standout at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs. the Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MARQ and RSN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Texas Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date

Monday, April 7, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

Venue

Wrigley Field

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

Tucker enters Monday on a two-game hitting streak and continues to be a force for Chicago. He's batting .313 over his last five games, with a pair of homers, a double, eight walks, and five RBI. His five home runs and 15 RBI both rank second in the majors. Nico Hoerner has been steady, hitting .361 with four RBI in his last five appearances, while Carson Kelly is swinging a hot bat with a .389 average, two homers, and seven walks. Dansby Swanson has shown flashes of power but is hitting just .217 overall.

The Cubs will give the ball to lefty Justin Steele, who’s had an up-and-down start to 2025. He's 2-1 with a 6.89 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP over three starts. Last season, however, Steele was more consistent, finishing 5-5 with a strong 3.07 ERA across 24 outings.

Texas Rangers team news

The Rangers' offense has leaned on Wyatt Langford, who leads the team with three home runs and a .235 average. Adolis García has struggled early (.161 average) but remains a power threat with two home runs and three doubles. Josh Smith and Jonah Heim are both batting .333, with each providing timely hitting.

Veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for Texas. The 35-year-old has looked sharp so far, allowing just two runs in 15 innings over two starts. He blanked the Reds in a complete-game win and limited the Red Sox to two runs across six innings. Last season, Eovaldi posted a 12-8 mark with a 3.80 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 29 appearances.

Chicago Cubs vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/01/25

ST

Texas Rangers

Chicago Cubs

8-8

02/24/25

ST

Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers

6-5

04/01/24

MLB

Texas Rangers

Chicago Cubs

5-9

03/31/24

MLB

Texas Rangers

Chicago Cubs

11-2

03/29/24

MLB

Texas Rangers

Chicago Cubs

4-3

