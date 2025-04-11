How to watch today's Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as start time and team news.

The 25th fixture of IPL 2025 sees Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in what promises to be a crucial clash for both underperforming sides. CSK have found themselves in turbulent waters this season, managing just a solitary win from five outings. Defending champions KKR haven't exactly lit up the tournament either, with two victories and three setbacks to their name.

For Chennai, the wheels have come off after a promising start. Since winning their opener, they've endured four consecutive defeats, dropping them to ninth in the standings. Their latest loss came at the hands of Punjab Kings — despite putting up a strong 201/5 in response to a daunting 220, they fell 18 runs short.

While the batting showed signs of life, there are still glaring issues to address. The top order — featuring Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Ruturaj Gaikwad — has lacked urgency in the powerplay, often leaving the middle and lower orders with too much to do. The bowling has been equally inconsistent. Veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have failed to either contain runs or pick up key wickets, while Matheesha Pathirana has been erratic and expensive.

Meanwhile, KKR's title defense has been anything but smooth sailing. They’ve blown hot and cold, unable to string consistent performances together. In their previous match, they nearly pulled off a mammoth chase of 239 at home but stumbled late to fall short by just four runs. At one point cruising at 162/2 in 13 overs, they let the game slip from their grasp. Still, there were bright spots in the batting. Captain Ajinkya Rahane struck a classy 61 off 35, supported by solid knocks from Venkatesh Iyer (45 off 29) and Sunil Narine (30 off 13). Rinku Singh also gave them a late spark with a quick-fire 38* off 15.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

CSK vs KKR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India.

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Location Chennai, India

How to watch CSK vs KKR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CSK vs KKR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Chennai Super Kings Team News

Chennai Super Kings' campaign has quickly gone off the rails after a promising opening salvo. Since notching a win in their season opener, CSK have slumped to four successive defeats, sinking to ninth in the table with a dismal net run rate of -0.889. Their latest setback came at the hands of Punjab Kings, falling short by 18 runs despite a spirited chase that ended at 201/5 in pursuit of 220.

There were glimmers of hope with the bat—something the team will look to build upon—but glaring cracks remain. The top order, comprising Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, has lacked both fluency and intent, especially during the powerplay. Their conservative approach has heaped undue pressure on the middle and lower order.

One of the few bright sparks was Shivam Dube, who struck a brisk 42 off 27 to keep the innings alive, while MS Dhoni rolled back the years with a cameo of 27 off just 12 balls. But the lack of consistent finishing firepower continues to hurt CSK. Leaning on a 43-year-old Dhoni or banking on Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin to provide late-overs fireworks is proving to be an unsustainable strategy.

On the bowling front, Khaleel Ahmed has been the silver lining. The left-armer has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 8.25, often delivering early breakthroughs. Noor Ahmad has also impressed, topping the team’s wicket charts with 11 scalps at 8.33 and shaping up to be a key weapon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

However, the rest of the attack has been underwhelming. Both Ashwin and Jadeja have struggled to stem the flow of runs or break partnerships, while Matheesha Pathirana has blown hot and cold, leaking far too many at the death.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

As for Kolkata Knight Riders, it's been a tale of inconsistency. With two wins and three losses, KKR have shown flashes of brilliance but haven’t quite strung together a convincing run. In their previous outing, they were heartbreakingly close to chasing down a monstrous 239, falling just four runs shy after cruising to 162/2 in 13 overs before succumbing to pressure in the final stretch.

The batting unit, however, has shown its teeth. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a classy 61 off 35, supported by Venkatesh Iyer (45 off 29) and Sunil Narine (30 off 13), while Rinku Singh nearly pulled off the impossible with a swashbuckling 38* off 15.

Despite the firepower, concerns linger. Quinton de Kock has been scratchy at the top, Andre Russell is yet to find his groove with the bat, and Ramandeep Singh has struggled for any meaningful impact.

Their bowling was put to the sword in that run-fest, but conditions in Chennai should play to their strengths. The spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine could thrive here, and the inclusion of Moeen Ali—likely in place of Spencer Johnson—would offer another spin option along with some lower-order stability.

Among the seamers, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana have had their moments, particularly Arora, who has shown composure under pressure. Russell, while quiet with the bat, could prove handy with his variations on a slower surface tailor-made for cutters and slower balls.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have locked horns 30 times in the IPL, with CSK firmly in control of the rivalry. The Men in Yellow have claimed victory on 19 occasions, while KKR has managed to get the better of them just 10 times. One contest ended without a result due to rain.

CSK vs KKR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies

Clear skies Pitch: Spin

Spin is expected to rule the roost once more at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the surface tends to slow down dramatically as the match wears on. With the pitch gripping and offering sharp turn, batters will need to make hay during the powerplay overs before the ball loses its hardness and strokeplay becomes trickier. In these conditions, expect spinners to shoulder the bulk of the workload.

As for the weather, it'll be classic Chennai—sweltering heat combined with high humidity—though skies are expected to stay clear throughout.

Chepauk traditionally produces modest totals, with first-innings scores typically hovering around the 160-mark. So far in the 2025 season, the highest score at the venue came courtesy of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who piled on 196 for 7 against CSK and cruised to a 50-run win. The pitch is expected to behave similarly this time around—slow, spinner-friendly, and testing for batters. A total in the ballpark of 170-180 could well prove match-defining.