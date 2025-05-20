How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Selhurst Park on Tuesday for their final home match of the Premier League campaign.

The Eagles are still riding high after their sensational 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup Final, a result that secured the club’s first-ever major trophy and qualification for next season’s Europa League. While the outcome of this Premier League fixture holds little significance for the final standings - Palace are firmly mid-table and Wolves have already secured survival - the atmosphere in South London is expected to be jubilant as Palace fans celebrate a landmark season.

Wolves, meanwhile, are looking to end their campaign on a positive note after back-to-back defeats, having previously enjoyed a remarkable six-match winning streak that steered them clear of relegation danger.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

For Crystal Palace, manager Oliver Glasner faces some selection dilemmas following the weekend’s FA Cup exploits.

Defenders Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton are both doubtful after picking up knocks at Wembley, while Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad remain out with long-term knee injuries.

Wolverhampton team news

Wolves arrive with a relatively healthy squad, but a few players remain sidelined. Tommy Doyle is a doubt with a minor issue, and Sam Johnstone is still recovering from a previous injury, though neither absence is considered serious.

Wolves will also be without Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, Yerson Mosquera, and Leon Chiwome, all out with knee injuries, while Hwang Hee-Chan is a doubt due to a knock.

