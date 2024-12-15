How to watch today's Crystal Palace Women vs Manchester United Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Crystal Palace FC Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will host Manchester United in the Women's Super League (WSL) at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors are fourth in the standings, and having suffered just one loss in their last five fixtures, they will be confident of claiming another win away from home.

Palace have been struggling this season. They are rock bottom in the league table, with only one victory from nine games. They need a miracle to happen this weekend.

How to watch Crystal Palace Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on WSL YouTube in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Crystal Palace FC Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL VBS Community Stadium

The match will be played at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace FC Women team news

Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns in their camp and will have their task cut out when they welcome Manchester United this weekend.

The FA Cup holders will pose a formidable challenge for the Eagles, but head coach Laura Kaminski remains optimistic about her team's ability to generate scoring opportunities.

Kaminski remarked: “Manchester United are a defensively secure team and have conceded the fewest goals in the league. That shows how organised and disciplined they are. We know it won’t be easy, but we’ve shown before that we can break down solid defences, and we’ll look to do that again on Sunday. I fully back our squad to rise to the challenge and cause them problems.

Manchester United Women team news

Manchester United will be without Ella Toone for this as she is yet to fully recover from her injury which she suffered in training.

Head coach Marc Skinner said: "She’s in a really good space. I think she needed this little break, it came unfortunately because she obviously misses games but I think she needed this break from a physical standpoint, her body reacted. I’m expecting her to come back really healthy, really happy in terms of wanting to get back into her football."

