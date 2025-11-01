How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Crystal Palace host Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday in a Premier League fixture where both sides look to climb the table and build consistency.

Crystal Palace, placed mid-table, come off a strong 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool and will be keen to replicate that intensity. Brentford are just a few points behind and look to extend their good league form, with the last league meeting ending 1-1. The matchup is finely poised with both teams boasting attacking flair and defensive challenges.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace remain without Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré, who continue their recovery from knee injuries.

Caleb Kporha is still nursing a back problem. Manager Oliver Glasner also confirmed that Chris Richards is unlikely to be fit in time after picking up a minor calf strain.

Brentford team news

Brentford, meanwhile, have their own fitness concerns. Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva are sidelined with knee issues, while Yegor Yarmoliuk and Aaron Hickey face late fitness tests to determine their availability.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

