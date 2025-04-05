+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Selhurst Park
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Selhurst Park will host Saturday's M23 derby between Crystal Palace and Brighton in the Premier League.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways after Palace played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton, while Brighton suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton kick-off time

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Probable lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestBHA
1
D. Henderson
5
M. Lacroix
6
M. Guehi
26
C. Richards
7
I. Sarr
10
E. Eze
20
A. Wharton
3
T. Mitchell
8
J. Lerma
12
D. Munoz
14
J. Mateta
1
B. Verbruggen
30
P. Estupinan
5
L. Dunk
41
J. Hinshelwood
29
J. van Hecke
25
D. Gomez
20
C. Baleba
17
Y. Minteh
22
K. Mitoma
18
D. Welbeck
9
J. Pedro

4-4-2

BHAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Crystal Palace team news

While Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are ruled out for the rest of the season, Chris Richards could return from a calf injury, with the latter possibly replacing Nathaniel Clyne in the XI.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell are likely to keep their place in the final third.

Brighton team news

Amid an already lengthy injury list, Adam Webster and Georginio Rutter are set to join Igor Julio among the long-term absentees.

Joel Veltman remains a doubt, with Matt O'Riley hoping to join Lewis Dunk from the onset, but the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Ferdi Kadioglu and James Milner are all sidelined by injuries.

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRY

Last 5 matches

BHA

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

