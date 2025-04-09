How to watch today's Cruzeiro vs Mushuc Runa Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Cruzeiro and Mushuc Runa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruzeiro will take on Mushuc Runa in the second game of the Copa Sudamericana group stage at the Mineirao Stadium on Wednesday.

Cruzeiro will be hoping to avoid what could be a third straight defeat. They lost the first game of the group stage against Union. The visitors, on the other hand, have lost only one out of their last five games and started this tournament with a 3-2 win over Palestino.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Mushuc Runa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cruzeiro vs Mushuc Runa kick-off time

The match will be played at the Mineirao Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cruzeiro team news

Cruzeiro will host Mushuc Runa in a crucial Copa Sudamericana Group E match and the Brazilian side is under pressure after losing their opening game against Unión Santa Fe and struggling with form, managing just one win in their last five matches.

Injuries to Joao Marcelo and Juan Dinenno have weakened their squad, with both players unavailable for this fixture. Cruzeiro's defensive vulnerabilities at home also remain a concern.

Mushuc Runa team news

Mushuc Runa enter the match as Group E leaders following their impressive 3-2 victory over Palestino in their opening game. The Ecuadorian team has been consistent recently, with one win and three draws in their last five matches. They boast a full-strength squad with no injuries or suspensions, allowing coach Ever Almeida to field his best lineup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links