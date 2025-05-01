+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Estadio Azteca
How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Tigres CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Champions CupCruz Azul vs TigresCruz AzulTigres

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cruz Azul and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will take on Tigres in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semis at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday.

Two second-half goals decided the first leg, which ended as a 1-1 draw. Both these teams are unbeaten in their last five outings and will be confident of delivering solid displays in the crucial second leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, TUDN, FS2 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup
Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul approach this semifinal buoyed by their impressive home form, having won all three of their home legs in the Champions Cup so far, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two. However, they will be without key midfielder Lorenzo Faravelli due to suspension for yellow card accumulation, and attacking midfielder Luka Romero is expected to miss out as he remains in concussion protocol.

The likely return of center back Gonzalo Piovi will bolster the defense, allowing Erik Lira to move back into midfield to cover for Faravelli’s absence.

Tigres team news

Tigres, under the guidance of Guido Pizarro, continue to rely on a dynamic 3-4-3 formation that emphasizes rapid transitions and attacking width. Legendary striker André-Pierre Gignac remains sidelined with injury and is unlikely to feature, but the squad is boosted by the returns of Javier Aquino and Ozziel Herrera from injury-Aquino is expected to start at right back, while Herrera could provide an option off the bench.

The attacking trio of Nicolás Ibañez, Juan Brunetta, and Gorriarán will be key, with Brunetta also providing creative spark from midfield. Despite recent defensive inconsistencies, Tigres’ pressing intensity and experience in high-stakes matches make them a persistent threat as they look to extend their unbeaten run and secure a place in the final.

Form

CRU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

TIG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRU

Last 5 matches

TIG

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

