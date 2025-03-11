How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The stakes couldn't be higher on Tuesday night as Seattle Sounders FC head to Mexico City for a decisive showdown with Cruz Azul in Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 clash.

The first leg ended in a tense goalless draw in Seattle, leaving everything to play for in this return fixture. Cruz Azul, who have picked up two wins and a draw in the tournament so far, will be eager to capitalize on their home advantage. However, La Máquina have struggled for momentum, drawing their last three matches across all competitions.

Can the Sounders weather the storm at Estadio Azteca, or will Cruz Azul find the spark they need to break their winless run?

In the US, the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, TUDN, FS1 and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders FC will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Tuesday, March 11, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Keep an eye on former MLS stars Giorgos Giakoumakis (ex-Atlanta United) and Mateusz Bogusz (ex-LAFC), both of whom made big-money moves to Cruz Azul in the last year. Their impact could prove decisive in a tie that's still hanging in the balance.

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders FC enter this matchup riding high after a commanding 5-2 win over LAFC. Albert Rusnák shined with a goal and two assists, while Jordan Morris made history, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer with 87 goals in all competitions. Yet, it wasn't all good news—record signing Pedro de la Vega was forced off early with quad tightness, a worrying setback after an injury-plagued 2024 campaign.

With a scoring draw enough to send them through, the 2022 CCC champions will lean on their experience to get the job done.

Head-to-Head Record

CRU Last match SEA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Seattle Sounders FC 0 - 0 Cruz Azul 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

