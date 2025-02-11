How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Real Hope CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cruz Azul and Real Hope, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will take on Real Hope in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first round at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.

Cruz Azul have won the last four games in a row and will be confident of carrying that form into this leg as well. They won the first leg 2-0 and it will be difficult for Real Hope to pull off a comeback.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Real Hope FA online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, TUDN, FOX and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Cruz Azul vs Real Hope FA kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes

The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cruz Azul team news

Ángel Sepulveda scored in the first leg against Real Hope and will be confident of adding to his tally again.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of the second-leg clash.

Real Hope FA team news

Jimmylson Guillaume put the ball into his own net and conceded the second goal in the first leg.

With no fresh injury worries, Real Hope will be hoping to pull off an upset but mounting a second-leg comeback.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CRU Last match RLH 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Real Hope FA 0 - 2 Cruz Azul 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

