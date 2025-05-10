How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul and León are set for a decisive second leg in their Liga MX Clausura playoff quarterfinal at Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

Cruz Azul take a narrow 3-2 aggregate lead back to Mexico City after a thrilling first leg, where Andrés Montaño’s brace and Ignacio Rivero’s early strike gave La Máquina the edge. León, who finished the first leg with ten men, face an uphill battle but have shown resilience and will look to overturn the deficit in this high-stakes encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TUDN (on the DISH network) and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Cruz Azul vs Leon kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at Estadio Azteca on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul enter the return leg in strong form and with momentum on their side following their 3-2 away victory. There are no reports of new injuries or suspensions affecting their starting lineup.

Andrés Montaño is the standout player after his two-goal performance in the first leg, and Ignacio Rivero also contributed with a goal. Head coach Vicente Sánchez has expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to manage the small details and close out the tie at home. With no key absentees, Cruz Azul are expected to field a full-strength side as they aim to secure a semifinal berth.

Leon team news

León face a significant challenge after losing defender Adonis Frías to a red card in the 51st minute of the first leg, meaning he will be suspended for the second leg.

The team fought back valiantly with a goal from Iván Moreno but ultimately fell short while playing with ten men. There are no major injury concerns reported, but the absence of Frías will force adjustments in their defensive setup.

León will need to find solutions at the back and rely on key players like James Rodríguez and Iván Moreno to inspire a comeback at Estadio Azteca.

