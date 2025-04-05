+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Azteca
team-logo
Watch on ViX with Sling TV
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXCruz AzulClub Universidad NacionalCruz Azul vs Club Universidad Nacional

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will face Pumas UNAM in a Clausura 2025 game of Liga MX at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Saturday.

Vicente Sanchez's men picked up a 1-0 win over Chivas on the previous matchday, while Pumas registered a 2-1 league win against Leon last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

DirecTV StreamWatch here
UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Cruz Azul team news

Gonzalo Piovi will serve the third and final game of his three-match ban after the defender was sent off against Monterrey in March, while Omar Campos is ruled out with a knee injury.

Besides, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi, Georgios Giakoumakis and Mateo Levy are doubtful for the tie.

Angel Sepulveda should continue in attack, with skipper Ignacio Rivero set to feature on the left side.

Pumas UNAM team news

As for the visitors, Pumas boss Elfrain Juarez will have to wait on the availability status of Monterrey-owned midfielder Michell Rodriguez due to an ankle injury.

Rogelio Funes Mori is likely to earn a recall in attack, while a few other changes could be on the cards for the weekend tie after both sides were involved in midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup games.

Form

CRU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRU

Last 5 matches

CUN

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement