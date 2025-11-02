+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
team-logoColumbus Crew
Lower.com Field
team-logoFC Cincinnati
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati in Game 2 of the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-three series on Sunday at Lower.com Field.

Columbus suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first game at Cincinnati and must win at home to keep their playoff hopes alive. This match also holds emotional significance as it is likely the last for Columbus captain Darlington Nagbe, who announced he will retire at the season's end.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff
Lower.com Field

The match will be played on Sunday at Lower.com Field, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati lineups

4-4-2

Formation

3-5-2

28
P. Schulte
18
M. Amundsen
2
M. Herrera
27
M. Arfsten
31
S. Moreira
6
D. Nagbe
16
T. Habroune
7
D. Chambost
25
S. Zawadzki
30
H. Picard
10
D. Rossi
18
R. Celentano
12
M. Robinson
2
A. Powell
16
T. Hadebe
66
E. Echenique
20
P. Bucha
10
Evander Ferreira
7
Y. Kubo
11
S. Gidi
9
K. Denkey
8
Brenner da Silva

3-5-2

-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • W. Nancy

-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Noonan

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus will again be without Mohamed Farsi, who remains sidelined with a pelvic injury.

Wessam Abou Ali continues his recovery from an ankle problem and won’t take part in game two.

FC Cincinnati team news

On the Cincinnati side, several players are nursing leg injuries, with Lukas Engel, Brad Smith, Matt Miazga, and Ayoub Jabbari all facing battles to prove their fitness ahead of the weekend.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

