How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati in Game 2 of the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-three series on Sunday at Lower.com Field.

Columbus suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first game at Cincinnati and must win at home to keep their playoff hopes alive. This match also holds emotional significance as it is likely the last for Columbus captain Darlington Nagbe, who announced he will retire at the season's end.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

The match will be played on Sunday at Lower.com Field, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus will again be without Mohamed Farsi, who remains sidelined with a pelvic injury.

Wessam Abou Ali continues his recovery from an ankle problem and won’t take part in game two.

FC Cincinnati team news

On the Cincinnati side, several players are nursing leg injuries, with Lukas Engel, Brad Smith, Matt Miazga, and Ayoub Jabbari all facing battles to prove their fitness ahead of the weekend.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

