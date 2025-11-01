How to watch today's Cremonese vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cremonese host Juventus at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona on Saturday for a Serie A fixture with Juventus sitting second and Cremonese third in the table.

Juventus hold a narrow lead over Cremonese with 15 points to 14. Juventus are seventh in the standings, six points behind Napoli and struggling for consistency.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Cremonese vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Giovanni Zini

The match will be played at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cremonese team news

For Cremonese, Federico Bonazzoli, who leads the team with four league goals, is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Jamie Vardy.

Meanwhile, Alberto Grassi, Antonio Sanabria, and Faris Moumbagna will undergo late fitness checks, with Michele Collocolo still unavailable due to injury.

Juventus team news

Juventus remain without Brazilian pair Bremer and Juan Cabal, who are both recovering from injuries, while Arkadiusz Milik - the match-winner on their previous visit to Cremona - also continues his spell on the sidelines.

Midfielder Khephren Thuram is a fresh concern after being withdrawn from the squad against Udinese and faces a race against time to be fit.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CRE Last 2 matches JUV 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Juventus 2 - 0 Cremonese

Cremonese 0 - 1 Juventus 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

