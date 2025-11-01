+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Cremonese vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Cremonese and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cremonese host Juventus at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona on Saturday for a Serie A fixture with Juventus sitting second and Cremonese third in the table.

Juventus hold a narrow lead over Cremonese with 15 points to 14. Juventus are seventh in the standings, six points behind Napoli and struggling for consistency. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cremonese vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cremonese vs Juventus kick-off time

Stadio Giovanni Zini

The match will be played at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cremonese vs Juventus lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

Cremonese team news

For Cremonese, Federico Bonazzoli, who leads the team with four league goals, is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Jamie Vardy.

Meanwhile, Alberto Grassi, Antonio Sanabria, and Faris Moumbagna will undergo late fitness checks, with Michele Collocolo still unavailable due to injury.

Juventus team news

Juventus remain without Brazilian pair Bremer and Juan Cabal, who are both recovering from injuries, while Arkadiusz Milik - the match-winner on their previous visit to Cremona - also continues his spell on the sidelines.

Midfielder Khephren Thuram is a fresh concern after being withdrawn from the squad against Udinese and faces a race against time to be fit.

Form

CRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRE

Last 2 matches

JUV

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

0

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

Useful links

