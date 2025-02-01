How to watch today's Crawley vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Crawley and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Crawley will take on Wrexham in the League One at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Wrexham suffered a heart-breaking 2-3 defeat at the hands of Stevenage in their most recent outing. They have only managed to win one out of their last five games and are third in the standings, six points behind second-placed Wycombe.

Crawley, who are 22nd in the standings, will be hoping they can take advantage of their opponents' woeful recent form.

How to watch Crawley vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Crawley vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One Broadfield Stadium

The match will be played at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Crawley team news

Crawley will be without Joy Mukena and Toby Mullarkey due to injuries, but recent loan signing Kamari Doyle is ready for selection.

Jeremy Kelly, who played through an ankle issue last weekend, is also unavailable.

Wrexham team news

Lewis Brunt has returned to training following his injury layoff and looks set to be available for selection again this weekend.

Wrexham have minimal injury concerns, though backup goalkeeper Callum Burton remains sidelined long-term.

Luke Bolton and Will Boyle are still working toward full fitness.

