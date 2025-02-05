How to watch today's Coventry City vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coventry will take on Leeds in the Championship at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday.

Leeds have a two-point lead at the top of the standings and will be confident of adding another win to the bag. They are heading into this game on the back of a 7-0 win over Cardiff.

Coventry have won five games in a row and will be expected to pose a challenge for the visitors. They are 11th in the standings and are on the climb up the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Coventry vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Coventry vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship Coventry Building Society Arena

The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Coventry team news

Coventry City face midfield challenges as Ben Sheaf remains sidelined with a muscle injury, though he is expected to return in a few weeks.

The hosts also have concerns in attack, with top scorer Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clark currently recovering from injuries.

Leeds team news

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, who has been absent since the New Year's Day fixture against Blackburn Rovers, is making progress in his recovery from a hamstring issue.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links