How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Costa Rica and Dominican Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic meet in a crucial Group A fixture at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

Both teams are seeking to build on eventful opening matches. Costa Rica, aiming to secure early qualification for the knockout rounds, will be confident after a dramatic 4-3 comeback win over Suriname, while the Dominican Republic, making their Gold Cup debut, are searching for their first points following a narrow 3-2 defeat to Mexico.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica team news

Costa Rica enter the match riding a five-game winning streak in competitive fixtures and boasting a prolific attack that has produced 27 goals in their last six matches.

In their opener, Los Ticos showed both resilience and vulnerability, surrendering a two-goal lead before rallying late thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Manfred Ugalde. Veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas was instrumental with several crucial saves, and attackers Alonso Martínez and Josimar Alcócer were also among the standout performers.

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for Costa Rica, allowing head coach Miguel Herrera to field his strongest lineup as they look to maintain their perfect record against the Dominican Republic and move closer to the quarter-finals.

Dominican Republic team news

The Dominican Republic impressed in their Gold Cup debut, pushing reigning champions Mexico in a 3-2 loss that showcased their attacking potential and fighting spirit. Peter González and Edison Azcona scored in the second half, while goalkeeper Xavier Valdez made five key saves to keep the match close.

Head coach Marcelo Neveleff’s side will need at least a draw to keep their knockout hopes alive and are expected to rely on their pace in transition and opportunistic finishing. There are no injury or suspension concerns for the Dominican Republic, so Neveleff is likely to stick with the core of the team that performed admirably against Mexico, including González and Dorny Romero in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CRC Last match DOM 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Dominican Republic 0 - 4 Costa Rica 4 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

