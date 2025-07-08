How to watch today's Cork City vs Celtic friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time.

Cork City will take on Celtic in a friendly fixture at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium on Tuesday.

Celtic have begun their pre-season preparations and have already picked up a win in the first friendly game. They will be looking to get their players much-needed minutes ahead of chasing another trophy in the 2025-26 season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cork City vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Celtic TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Cork City vs Celtic kick-off time

The match will be played at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cork City team news

The hosts are currently last in the League of Ireland Premier Division, 12 points from safety. The team is winless in their last 12 matches and manager Gerard Nash is still seeking his first victory.

Celtic team news

Celtic are coming off another Scottish Premiership title, finishing ahead of rivals Rangers. This match is part of their pre-season preparations, following a 1-0 win over Queen’s Park. Several first-team regulars are expected to be rested, with new signings and youth likely to feature.

