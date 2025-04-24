How to watch today's Corinthians vs Racing Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Corinthians and Racing, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Corinthians will take on Racing in the Copa Sudamericana at the Corinthians Arena on Thursday.

Neither team has won a game in this competition in the first two rounds. Corinthians managed a draw against America in their last game of the group stage, whereas Racing have lost their two matches so far.

How to watch Corinthians vs Racing online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Corinthians vs Racing kick-off time

The match will be played at the Corinthians Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Corinthians team news

Corinthians are getting into a must-win Copa Sudamericana Group C fixture, with the Brazilian side under pressure after collecting just one point so far in the group. Manager Orlando Ribeiro is expected to rely on Memphis Depay, who is in strong scoring form and pivotal to Corinthians’ attack.

The squad has been rotating in midfield, but Depay’s presence should provide stability. Regarding injuries, recent reports indicate that Corinthians have several long-term absentees. However, no new suspensions or fresh injuries have been reported in the immediate lead-up to this match, and the club is expected to field a competitive lineup.

Racing team news

Racing Montevideo, managed by Cristian Chambian, are also searching for their first group stage win and will look to E. Da Silva, who has already scored in South American competition this season, to provide attacking impetus.

The team has shown aggressive wing play, as reflected in their high corner count, but has struggled to convert chances into goals. On the injury front, Racing are dealing with several notable absences: Agustín Kahl, Ramiro Brazionis, and Felipe Cairus are all sidelined, with another player out due to an unspecified injury since early April. There are no reports of suspensions affecting their squad for this match.

