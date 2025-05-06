How to watch today's Corinthians vs America de Cali Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Corinthians and America de Cali, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Corinthians host América de Cali at the Neo Química Arena in a pivotal Copa Sudamericana Group C clash, with both sides eager to strengthen their knockout credentials.

The previous meeting ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw in Cali, leaving the group wide open and increasing the stakes for this rematch in São Paulo. Corinthians currently trail América in the

standings, making this a must-win game for the Brazilian side as they aim to leapfrog their Colombian opponents.

How to watch Corinthians vs America de Cali online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Corinthians vs America de Cali kick-off time

The match will be played at the Neo Química Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Corinthians team news

Corinthians enter the match with a mixed bag of injuries and recent results. The team is still without Dutch forward Memphis Depay, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and key midfielder Igor Coronado is also unavailable due to fitness issues.

Despite these absences, Corinthians have shown resilience in recent weeks, with Matheuzinho’s late equalizer in the reverse fixture highlighting their ability to fight until the final whistle.

Manager Fernando Lázaro is expected to make tactical adjustments, possibly giving opportunities to squad players such as Yuri Alberto and Breno Bidon, who made an impact off the bench in the previous encounter. The squad’s depth and home advantage will be crucial as they look to secure a vital three points.

America de Cali team news

América de Cali arrive in Brazil with confidence after a strong start to their domestic campaign and a positive showing in the Sudamericana. However, they have suffered a significant blow with the absence of star midfielder Éder Álvarez Balanta, who has been ruled out due to a muscle-tendinous injury to his left hip.

Balanta’s leadership and defensive solidity will be missed, forcing head coach Jorge ‘Polilla’ Da Silva to reconfigure his midfield. The Colombian side will look to the creativity of Rafael Carrascal and the attacking threat of Luis Ramos, who scored in the previous meeting. América’s ability to adapt to Balanta’s absence and maintain their defensive discipline will be key as they aim to hold onto their position near the top of the group.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

COR Last match AMC 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins America de Cali 1 - 1 Corinthians 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

