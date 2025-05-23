+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Como vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The spotlight will be firmly fixed on Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia this weekend as title-chasing Inter Milan travel to face Como in their final Serie A outing of the campaign.

Como, who secured promotion to the Italian top flight just last year, have punched above their weight under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas, who officially took the reins from Oisin Roberts after acquiring his full coaching credentials. The club made a splash in the transfer market over the summer and have reaped the rewards with an impressive mid-table finish—an outcome few had forecast at the beginning of the season.

Inter, meanwhile, are juggling domestic ambitions with continental dreams. Simone Inzaghi's men have their sights set on the UEFA Champions League final next weekend, where they'll square off against Paris Saint-Germain at Munich's Allianz Arena. But before they jet off to Germany, the Nerazzurri will look to put the finishing touches on their title-winning campaign by clinching three points and defending the Scudetto for the first time in over 15 years.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Como vs Inter kick-off time

The Serie A match between Como and Inter will be played at Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/11:45 am PT on Friday, May 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Como vs Inter Probable lineups

30
J. Butez
31
M. Vojvoda
2
M. Kempf
26
Y. Engelhardt
41
A. Valle
7
G. Strefezza
23
M. Perrone
80
M. Caqueret
33
L. Da Cunha
79
N. Paz
11
A. Douvikas
1
Y. Sommer
15
F. Acerbi
95
A. Bastoni
31
Y. Bisseck
20
H. Calhanoglu
2
D. Dumfries
22
H. Mkhitaryan
23
N. Barella
32
F. Dimarco
9
M. Thuram
99
M. Taremi

Como team news

Como enter the contest with a relatively clean bill of health. There are no new injuries or disciplinary setbacks, though they'll still be without Sergi Roberto, the versatile former Barcelona player, who continues to nurse a thigh issue. Promising forward Assane Diao also remains sidelined with a lingering foot problem.

Inter team news

As for Inter, their primary concern lies with star striker Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine marksman is racing against time to be fit for the Champions League final and is unlikely to feature in this weekend’s league clash. Midfielders Davide Frattesi and Valentin Carboni are also expected to sit out as Inzaghi looks to manage his squad ahead of the club’s biggest European night in over a decade.

Form

COM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

COM

Last 4 matches

INT

0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Standings

Useful links

