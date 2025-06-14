How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew hosts Vancouver Whitecaps at Lower.com Field on Saturday in a crucial midseason MLS clash.

The Crew are looking to rebound after a difficult stretch, while the Whitecaps arrive riding a record unbeaten run but still managing a depleted squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus Crew vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

The match will be played at Lower.com Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus Crew enter this fixture aiming to snap a six-game winless run, which included a heavy 5-1 defeat to Inter Miami before their recent break. Head coach Wilfried Nancy has stressed the need for defensive improvement and more consistent chance creation as the team marks the halfway point of their season.

The Crew are dealing with several injury issues: starting goalkeeper Patrick Schulte remains sidelined, defender Multe Amundsen is out with a knee injury, and midfielder Sean Zawadski has returned to training. Cesar Ruvalcaba is expected to step in for Amundsen. Despite these challenges, Columbus will look to leverage home advantage and return to winning ways.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Vancouver Whitecaps come into this match on top of the Western Conference and boast an 11-match MLS unbeaten streak. However, their preparations have been far from ideal. The squad has been hit by a significant gastrointestinal illness following their Concacaf Champions Cup final in Mexico, with several players and staff affected and limited training in the buildup to their last match.

The Whitecaps are missing key players to international duty, including Sebastian Berhalter and top scorer Brian White, and captain Ranko Veselinović is still recovering from injury. Despite these setbacks, the Whitecaps managed a 3-0 win over Seattle last weekend, but head coach Jesper Sørensen remains concerned about the squad’s overall health and readiness. There are no fresh injury worries reported ahead of the trip to Columbus.

