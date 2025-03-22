+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Lower.com Field
GOAL

How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will take on New York City in the MLS at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

The Crew are unbeaten this season in their first four games and are currently third in the standings.

New York City did not start well but have managed to win their last two games. They will be hoping to hand the Crew their first defeat of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 6.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Columbus Crew team news

In their previous outing, Columbus had to cope without Lassi Lappalainen, Rudy Camacho, and Steven Moreira, all sidelined with thigh injuries, while Nicholas Hagen was ruled out due to a hand issue.

Looking ahead, they will also be without ex-NYCFC defender Malte Amundsen, who is serving a suspension after receiving a red card last week.

Patrick Schulte (USA), Taha Habroune (USA U-20), and Mohamed Farsi (Algeria) are away on international duty.

New York City FC team news

NYCFC’s previous victory came despite the absences of Tayvon Gray, Malachi Jones, and Andres Perea, all nursing leg injuries.

This week, they have four players on international assignments, including top scorer Alonso Martinez, Drew Baiera, Tomas Romero and Zidane Yanez.

Form

COL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NYC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

COL

Last 5 matches

NYC

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

10

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

