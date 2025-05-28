How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew face Nashville SC at Lower.com Field on Wednesday in a marquee MLS Eastern Conference matchup with both teams level on 27 points after 15 games.

Columbus are looking to end a four-match winless streak, having lost 3-2 at Charlotte last time out, but they return home where they’ve claimed four of their seven wins this season and are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Nashville, including two consecutive 2-0 home victories.

Nashville SC arrive in excellent form, unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, with six wins and two draws, and coming off a 2-1 win at Toronto FC.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US, including fubo and Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC kick-off time

The match will be played at Lower.com Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus Crew will be without center back Rudy Camacho due to a thigh injury, while right back Andrés Herrera is listed as questionable with a thigh issue.

Otherwise, Wilfried Nancy is expected to have his core squad available, with Cucho Hernández leading the attack and the midfield anchored by Darlington Nagbe. The Crew have been strong at home and will look to exploit Nashville’s occasional defensive lapses on the road.

Nashville SC team news

Sam Surridge is in red-hot form, scoring four goals in his last two matches and leading the team with eight goals this season. Captain Walker Zimmerman made his return from a head injury in the last match, coming off the bench, and could be in line for more minutes.

Nashville’s defense has been productive in attack as well, with Andy Najar and Dan Lovitz combining for nine goal contributions this season. There are no new injury or suspension concerns for Nashville, so BJ Callaghan is expected to field a strong lineup.

