How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Columbus Crew face an uphill battle as they attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit when they welcome LAFC for the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

Denis Bouanga struck on either side of halftime, while Nathan Ordaz came off the bench to add a late third, sealing a commanding 3-0 triumph for LAFC at BMO Stadium last week. Despite seeing just 32% possession, Steve Cherundolo's side made the most of their opportunities, registering nine shots on target compared to just one for Columbus.

However, momentum may have shifted slightly, as LAFC suffered their first MLS defeat of the season in a 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Seattle Sounders over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Crew were held to a goalless draw at home against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, leaving them in search of a much-needed spark ahead of their decisive showdown.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN, FS1 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Crew and LAFC will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Tuesday, March 11, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Columbus Crew team news

Both sides opted for squad rotation in their MLS fixtures over the weekend as they kept one eye on the decisive Concacaf Champions Cup showdown.

Columbus Crew battled to a goalless stalemate at home against Houston Dynamo on Saturday, resting three players who started the first leg against LAFC—defenders Steven Moreira and DeJuan Jones, along with attacker Aziel Jackson, though the latter made a second-half appearance. The Crew controlled 62% possession, completed 598 passes to Houston's 346, and restricted the visitors to just one shot on target.

While Cucho Hernández has departed, the Crew still boast plenty of firepower, with ex-LAFC forward Diego Rossi and 22-year-old Canadian international Jacen Russell-Rowe posing a constant threat. Both attackers have already bagged a pair of goals in MLS action this season.

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC suffered their first MLS defeat of the season, falling 5-2 against Seattle Sounders. Steve Cherundolo made wholesale changes, with eight players from the first-leg lineup dropping to the bench. Defenders Sergi Palencia and Aaron Long, along with midfielder Mark Delgado, started in Seattle, while regulars Denis Bouanga, Igor Jesus, Ryan Hollingshead, and David Martínez entered as second-half substitutes. Martínez found the net deep into stoppage time, marking his first goal of 2025.

Nathan Ordaz, the 21-year-old forward, has hit a rich vein of form, finding the net in back-to-back matches for LAFC, including his 81st-minute strike against Columbus Crew in the first leg.

