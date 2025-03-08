How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will take on Houston Dynamo in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

The Crew have won their first two MLS games of the new season and will be confident of making it three wins in a row. They recently suffered a loss to Los Angeles FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup but that shouldn't affect their league form.

Houston will be desperate to avoid what could be a third straight defeat. It won't be easy for them though, given the hosts have started the season in a much better manner.

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Crew camp. They are coming off a tough 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Despite this setback, the Crew remain confident, particularly after their recent 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution, where Jacen Russell-Rowe scored the decisive goal.

Coach Wilfried Nancy may opt to field a strong lineup against Houston, given the importance of maintaining momentum in the league.

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston Dynamo head into their match seeking their first win of the season. After a disappointing 4-1 home loss to Inter Miami CF, the Dynamo are looking to bounce back.

Despite the setback, there were positive signs, with Nico Lodeiro scoring his first goal for the team and Erik Dueñas recording his first assist. Coach Ben Olsen will be optimistic and has no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of this fixture.

