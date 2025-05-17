How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati at Lower.com Field on Sunday in a marquee 'Hell is Real' MLS rivalry clash with major implications at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Crew, currently third in the standings, are looking to bounce back after consecutive draws against Philadelphia Union and CF Montreal, results that saw them slip from the summit despite a strong overall start to the season. Wilfried Nancy’s side have lost only once in 13 league matches, but their inability to turn dominant performances into wins has become a concern as they seek to reclaim top spot.

FC Cincinnati arrive in Columbus in fine form, sitting two points clear at the top of the East after grinding out narrow wins over Austin FC and Toronto FC. Pat Noonan’s men have made a habit of winning tight contests, with each of their last seven league victories coming by a single-goal margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be played at Lower.com Field on Sunday, with kick-off at 7:15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus Crew remain without Andres Herrera and Rudy Camacho, both sidelined with thigh injuries. Jacen Russell-Rowe, who scored his fifth league goal last time out, is expected to lead the line, while top scorer Diego Rossi is likely to return to the starting eleven after missing out against Montreal.

FC Cincinnati team news

For Cincinnati, Matt Miazga is questionable due to a leg injury, and Argentine winger Luca Orellano is also a doubt after missing the last match. Both teams are otherwise expected to field strong lineups for this crucial encounter.

