How to watch Colorado vs West Virginia NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6) return home to face Big 12 rival Colorado Buffaloes (3-6) on Saturday at Mountaineer Field inside Milan Puskar Stadium.

Colorado heads to Morgantown looking to regroup after suffering consecutive blowout defeats, most recently a 52-17 thrashing at the hands of Arizona. The Buffaloes fell behind 38-7 by halftime and never recovered, with mistakes and penalties compounding their struggles throughout the night.

West Virginia, meanwhile, comes into this contest riding a wave of momentum after halting a five-game skid in style. The Mountaineers pulled off an impressive 45-35 road win over No. 22 Houston, rekindling some life in what had been a rough stretch of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado vs West Virginia NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Colorado vs West Virginia: Date and kick-off time

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Colorado vs West Virginia news & key players

Colorado Buffaloes team news

Head coach Deion Sanders shouldered the blame after the loss, stepping in front of the cameras to protect his players, but the numbers speak for themselves, Colorado has been outscored 105-24 across its last two outings. The lone silver lining came from true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who came off the bench and flashed his potential with a 59-yard touchdown strike to Omarion Miller. With the Buffaloes now sitting at 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 play, the focus shifts from chasing wins to restoring pride and developing the next wave of talent.

The Buffaloes’ offense has been a mixed bag all season, and a revolving door at quarterback hasn’t made things easier. Kaidon Salter got the start against Arizona but was pulled after a tough first half, and Ryan Staub couldn’t find much success either before Lewis entered the game. Miller has been the one constant, leading the team in receiving and finding the end zone more than anyone else. His growing chemistry with Lewis could be a bright spot in an otherwise turbulent year. On the ground, Micah Welch has been the featured back, but running lanes have been scarce behind an offensive line that has struggled both in pass protection and in creating push up front. For Colorado to stay competitive in Morgantown, it must cut down on mistakes and sustain drives to keep the defense off the field.

West Virginia Mountaineers team news

On the other side, West Virginia found new life behind freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr., who stole the show with three total touchdowns, one passing and two rushing, while showing poise well beyond his age. Fox threw for 157 yards and added 65 on the ground, including a 34-yard dash that sealed the win. The Mountaineers also reestablished their identity on the ground, as Diore Hubbard racked up 108 yards and a touchdown, and Cyncir Bowers chipped in 65 yards and a score of his own. That offensive balance sparked their best performance of the season.

When the Mountaineers can dictate the pace with their running game, they’re at their most dangerous, and Fox’s dual-threat ability only amplifies that. His mobility keeps defenses guessing, while wideout Cam Vaughn continues to be the go-to target, hauling in a 24-yard touchdown last week. Vaughn’s ability to stretch defenses vertically opens up running lanes underneath, making life easier for the backs. If West Virginia can strike that same balance against Colorado, the Buffaloes’ struggling defense could be in for a long afternoon.