How to watch today's Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs NY Red Bulls US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks host New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup Round of 32 at Weidner Field, with both teams looking to turn around inconsistent starts to their respective 2025 campaigns.

The defending USL Championship winners, Colorado Springs, are seeking a statement win against an injury-hit Red Bulls side that has yet to win away from home this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

The match will be played at Weidner Field on Tuesday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC team news

The Switchbacks have endured a challenging start to the season, with just one win and four draws in their first eight league matches, including a 1-1 draw last weekend against Phoenix Rising.

The offseason saw the departure of several key players, and the current squad is still searching for cohesion, especially in defense, where veteran Matt Mahoney leads a backline that has struggled to adapt.

With no major new injuries reported, head coach James Chambers is likely to stick with his established starters as the Switchbacks look to recapture last year’s cup-winning form against MLS opposition.

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls arrive in Colorado with a lengthy injury list and recent struggles on the road, winless away from home in 2025.

Key absentees include Lewis Morgan, Daniel Edelman, Dylan Nealis, Marcelo Morales, and Raheem Edwards, while Curtis Ofori and Aimar Modelo are both questionable. Despite these setbacks, Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have stepped up in attack, with Choupo-Moting leading the team in goals.

The Red Bulls’ defense, usually a strength, has been inconsistent due to frequent lineup changes. Head coach Sandro Schwarz will likely rotate his squad but is expected to rely on his experienced core as New York looks to secure their first away win of the year and advance to the Round of 16.

