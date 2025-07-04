How to watch today's Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs Louisville City USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Louisville City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Louisville City on Friday at Weidner Field in a marquee USL Championship clash.

This rare meeting between two recent champions adds extra intrigue to the Independence Day fixture, which will be nationally televised and highly anticipated by fans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs Louisville City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Louisville City FC kick-off time

The match will be played on Friday at Weidner Field, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC team news

The Switchbacks have struggled this season, sitting 10th in the standings with a mixed recent form of 2 wins, 4 losses, and 4 draws in their last 10 matches. Their home form is somewhat better, with two victories and a solid defensive record, conceding just seven goals at Weidner Field while scoring 14.

The squad includes key players like midfielder Marco Micaletto and forward Juan Tejada, while goalkeeper Abraham Romero (on loan) provides stability at the back. There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported ahead of this match.

Louisville City FC team news

Louisville City FC arrive in excellent form, leading the league. They have been particularly strong on the road, winning four of five away games, and boast a potent attack with 17 goals scored.

The squad features attacking threats such as Phillip Goodrum, and Cameron Lancaster, and midfield orchestrators like Taylor Davila. Louisville’s defense has been tested but remains resolute, conceding 11 goals in recent matches. The team is fully fit with no significant suspensions or injuries reported.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links