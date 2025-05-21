+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Philadelphia will aim to keep its red-hot momentum alive on Wednesday night as it continues a four-game road set against struggling Colorado.

Riding high on a five-game winning streak, the Phillies (30-18) have surged to the top of the NL East at just the right moment. With the Mets dropping consecutive series to the Yankees and Red Sox, Philadelphia has taken full advantage to leap into first place.

Meanwhile, the Rockies (8-40) are enduring a historically brutal campaign. Losses continue to pile up, and they're now on pace to eclipse the 2024 White Sox’s 121 projected defeats. Colorado must win its next two just to match the 10-40 mark posted by the 2023 Athletics — the worst 50-game start in the majors since 1995.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

Colorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Date

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT

Venue

Coors Field

Location

Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

Colorado Rockies team news

Hunter Goodman has been a bright spot in a dim season for Colorado, leading the team with 29 RBIs while also owning the highest batting average among Rockies hitters at .299. Across the league, he sits 58th in home runs and 24th in RBIs,a solid showing for a player still gaining his footing in the majors. Goodman enters Monday’s matchup riding a three-game hit streak, having hit .333 over his past five appearances with two doubles, a homer, five runs driven in, and a walk.

Power-hitting outfielder Jordan Beck continues to swing with authority, pacing the Rockies with eight home runs on the year. His long-ball tally ranks 40th across MLB, though his RBI count places him at 151st overall.

Ryan McMahon, despite a low .206 average, has chipped in six two-baggers, a triple, and six homers, while drawing 29 walks. Mickey Moniak has also flashed some extra-base potential, hitting four doubles and four triples to go along with three home runs, eight walks, and a .216 average.

Colorado will turn to rookie southpaw Carson Palmquist. It’s been a rocky introduction to the majors for the young lefty, who’s yet to notch a win. Through just four innings of work, Palmquist carries a bloated 11.25 ERA, and a 1.75 WHIP, and is still searching for his first strikeout.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

For Philadelphia, Kyle Schwarber remains the club’s most dangerous slugger. He leads the team in both homers (15) and RBIs (35), ranking ninth in slugging percentage and 13th in on-base percentage league-wide. Though his batting average places him 75th among MLB hitters, Schwarber’s production has been invaluable.

Bryce Harper has also been steady at the plate, hitting .257 with seven home runs, 10 doubles, and 33 walks. He’s 58th in home runs and 42nd in RBIs across the majors and comes into the series with a three-game hit streak. Over his last five outings, Harper has been red-hot—batting .500 with two doubles, four walks, and four RBIs.

Shortstop Trea Turner currently leads the Phillies in batting average at .294, offering consistent contact at the top of the order. Bryson Stott, meanwhile, is hitting .256 with five doubles, a pair of triples, four homers, and 15 walks, contributing solid depth to the Phillies’ lineup.

Rookie right-hander Mick Abel turned heads in his major league debut for the Phillies, punching out nine over six scoreless frames. The offense did just enough, scratching across a run on a fifth-inning fielder’s choice that proved to be the difference in a tight 1-0 win.

On the other side, Taijuan Walker is set to take the hill for Wednesday’s matchup, looking to build on a solid start to his campaign. The veteran righty enters with a 1-3 record but boasts an impressive 2.62 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, and has tallied 31 strikeouts along the way.

Colorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies Series info

Game 4

Date

Thursday, May 22

First-Pitch Time

3:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Phillies)

Ranger Suarez

Starting Pitcher (Rockies)

German Marquez

TV Channel

COLR and NBCS-PH

Livestream

Fubo

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/03/25

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies

3 – 1

04/03/25

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies

5 – 1

04/01/25

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies

6 – 1

05/27/24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies

5 – 2

05/26/24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies

4 – 8

