How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Thehead to Coors Field on Thursday to face thein a matchup where veterans like José Altuve and emerging bats like Jordan Beck will look to set the tone at the plate.

Houston arrives in Denver riding a wave of momentum, having taken three straight series against the Angels, Phillies, and Cubs. Since June 10, the Astros have avoided back-to-back losses, showing the kind of consistency that’s pushed them to the top of the AL West, comfortably six games ahead of the second-place Mariners as of Tuesday morning.

The Rockies, on the other hand, are trying to halt a skid that’s seen them drop series to Arizona, Los Angeles, and Milwaukee. However, they did snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday with a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Brewers, one of the few bright spots in a rough stretch.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MASN, SN1

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 am PT at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Date Thursday, July 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:10 pm ET/12:10 am PT Venue Coors Field Location Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Colorado Rockies team news

For Colorado, Hunter Goodman has been the offensive engine, pacing the team with a .286 average, 16 home runs, and 50 RBIs. He currently ranks 30th in MLB in homers and 29th in RBIs. Jordan Beck has also made a solid impact with his .270 average and 10 homers, while Mickey Moniak and Ryan McMahon have provided occasional power despite struggling in the average column, batting .238 and .216, respectively.

Left-hander Austin Gomber gets the call for the Rockies. He’s made only three starts in 2025, entering this one with an 0-1 record and a 6.14 ERA over 14.2 innings pitched. He’ll need to be sharp against a Houston lineup that has been relentless in recent weeks.

Houston Astros team news

At the heart of the Astros’ offensive production is Isaac Paredes, who leads the team with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. His bat has been dependable, ranking 89th in batting average, 38th in OBP, and 49th in slugging across all of Major League Baseball. Altuve continues to be a steady contributor, hitting .259 with 13 long balls and 28 walks. Meanwhile, Jake Meyers has been a revelation at the plate, batting .302 with 14 doubles and a triple, and Yainer Díaz has chipped in with 10 homers and a .241 average.

Houston will send right-hander Hunter Brown to the mound. Brown has been lights-out this season, boasting an 8-3 record and a sparkling 1.82 ERA through 13 starts. He’s logged 93 strikeouts against 25 walks over 79.2 innings, establishing himself as one of the most reliable arms in the rotation.

Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros head-to-head record