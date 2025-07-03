+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros head to Coors Field on Thursday to face the Colorado Rockies in a matchup where veterans like José Altuve and emerging bats like Jordan Beck will look to set the tone at the plate.
Houston arrives in Denver riding a wave of momentum, having taken three straight series against the Angels, Phillies, and Cubs. Since June 10, the Astros have avoided back-to-back losses, showing the kind of consistency that’s pushed them to the top of the AL West, comfortably six games ahead of the second-place Mariners as of Tuesday morning.

The Rockies, on the other hand, are trying to halt a skid that’s seen them drop series to Arizona, Los Angeles, and Milwaukee. However, they did snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday with a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Brewers, one of the few bright spots in a rough stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MASN, SN1
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGuardains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 am PT at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

DateThursday, July 3, 2025
First-Pitch Time3:10 pm ET/12:10 am PT
VenueCoors Field
LocationDenver, Colorado

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Colorado Rockies team news

For Colorado, Hunter Goodman has been the offensive engine, pacing the team with a .286 average, 16 home runs, and 50 RBIs. He currently ranks 30th in MLB in homers and 29th in RBIs. Jordan Beck has also made a solid impact with his .270 average and 10 homers, while Mickey Moniak and Ryan McMahon have provided occasional power despite struggling in the average column, batting .238 and .216, respectively.

Left-hander Austin Gomber gets the call for the Rockies. He’s made only three starts in 2025, entering this one with an 0-1 record and a 6.14 ERA over 14.2 innings pitched. He’ll need to be sharp against a Houston lineup that has been relentless in recent weeks.

Houston Astros team news

At the heart of the Astros’ offensive production is Isaac Paredes, who leads the team with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. His bat has been dependable, ranking 89th in batting average, 38th in OBP, and 49th in slugging across all of Major League Baseball. Altuve continues to be a steady contributor, hitting .259 with 13 long balls and 28 walks. Meanwhile, Jake Meyers has been a revelation at the plate, batting .302 with 14 doubles and a triple, and Yainer Díaz has chipped in with 10 homers and a .241 average.

Houston will send right-hander Hunter Brown to the mound. Brown has been lights-out this season, boasting an 8-3 record and a sparkling 1.82 ERA through 13 starts. He’s logged 93 strikeouts against 25 walks over 79.2 innings, establishing himself as one of the most reliable arms in the rotation.

Colorado Rockies vs Houston Astros head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
03.07.25MLBColorado RockiesHouston Astros3 – 5
02.07.25MLBColorado RockiesHouston Astros5 – 6
26.06.24MLBHouston AstrosColorado Rockies7 – 1
26.06.24MLBHouston AstrosColorado Rockies5 – 2
29.04.24MLBColorado RockiesHouston Astros2 – 8
