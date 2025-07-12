How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids host Vancouver Whitecaps at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday in a Western Conference MLS clash with both teams aiming to strengthen their playoff ambitions.

The Rapids are seeking to climb from mid-table, while second-placed Vancouver look to maintain their push for the top spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dick's Sporting Goods Park

The match will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado Rapids currently sit 10th in the standings and have struggled with inconsistent form throughout the season. Their home record has been mixed, and despite these challenges, the Rapids have shown resilience and are hoping to leverage home advantage to secure a crucial result.

Key players such as Djordje Mihailović and Rafael Navarro are expected to lead the attack, while the defense has benefited from the recent return of Reggie Cannon from suspension. Injuries to Sam Vines and goalkeeper Zack Steffen continue to impact the squad.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps enter this fixture in excellent form, sitting 2nd in the Western Conference. They have been solid at both ends of the pitch, boasting one of the league’s best attacks and a strong defensive record. Vancouver have won 11 of their 20 matches this season.

Brian White leads the scoring charts, while Sebastian Berhalter and Ryan Gauld provide creativity and stability in midfield. The Whitecaps have also been effective away from home, adapting well to different opponents and consistently picking up points on the road.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

