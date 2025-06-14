How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Colorado Rapids and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids welcome Orlando City SC to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday in a cross-conference MLS matchup.

Both teams are in the playoff mix, with Colorado holding the final Western Conference playoff spot and Orlando looking to climb back up the Eastern standings after a recent dip in form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Orlando City and Colorado Rapids will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dick's Sporting Goods Park

The match will be played Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Colorado Rapids team news

The Rapids, under coach Chris Armas, have experienced an up-and-down 2025 campaign and recently fell 2-0 at home to Austin FC, marking their second straight defeat. Despite these setbacks, Colorado remains in the playoff picture, sitting ninth in the West with 22 points from 17 games.

The team’s attack is led by captain Djordje Mihailovic, who has seven goals and three assists this season and has become the focal point of the Rapids’ offense. There are no major injury or suspension concerns reported for Colorado ahead of this match, allowing Armas to field his strongest available lineup.

Orlando City team news

Orlando City arrive in Colorado after a much-needed two-week break, following a grueling May that saw them slip from fifth to seventh in the East after back-to-back losses. The Lions are still just three points off second place and hope the rest will help them bounce back.

Head coach Oscar Pareja will be without young defender Alex Freeman, who is away with the USMNT for the Gold Cup, but otherwise, the squad is largely healthy and refreshed.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links