How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids host LA Galaxy at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday in an MLS Western Conference matchup that pits two struggling sides against each other.

Colorado, currently ninth in the West, are aiming to halt a three-game losing streak, while the Galaxy, bottom of the conference, seek to build on a recent unbeaten run. This marks the 98th all-time meeting between the clubs, with LA holding a historical edge in the series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dick's Sporting Goods Park

The match will be played at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Colorado Rapids team news

The Rapids enter the fixture on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Orlando City, having lost their last three matches and failed to score in their previous two.

There are no major new injuries or suspensions reported for Colorado ahead of this match. Djordje Mihailovic remains the team’s top scorer with six goals this season, and the Rapids will look to capitalize on LA’s defensive frailties to reignite their attack.

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy are also relatively healthy, with no significant new injuries or suspensions reported. The Galaxy have just one league win this season and are winless in 12 away games in the regular season.

Christian Ramírez leads the team with four goals, and the attack has shown signs of life, scoring five times in their last two matches. However, their defense remains the league’s worst, conceding 39 goals in 18 games.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links