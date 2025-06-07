How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Colorado Rapids and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids host Austin FC at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday in an MLS Western Conference matchup with both teams looking to strengthen their playoff ambitions.

Colorado come into the match eighth in the standings with 22 points, while Austin sit just behind in tenth with 20 points. The Rapids are aiming to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Portland but have enjoyed recent success at home, winning their last two matches in Commerce City without conceding a goal. Another victory would mark their longest home winning streak of the season and reinforce their reputation for defensive solidity on home turf.

Austin FC, by contrast, are in the midst of a difficult run, winless in their last eight MLS games—a stretch that matches the longest such drought in club history. They have also struggled away from home, failing to win in their last five road games and collecting just one point during that span. Austin have scored the fewest goals in the league this season, managing only 11 in 16 matches, and have netted one or fewer in all but one of their MLS games. Their struggles in front of goal are compounded by a tendency to miss big chances, and their defense-first approach has not translated into results lately.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dick's Sporting Goods Park

The match will be played Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado Rapids will be without several key players. Cole Bassett is sidelined with an ankle injury and is not expected back until late June. Zack Steffen is out with an abdominal injury, likely returning mid-June.

Ali Fadal is recovering from a knee injury, while Wayne Frederick is unavailable due to a red card suspension. Rafael Navarro and Keegan Rosenberry are also not expected to play due to injuries. In addition, Kevin Cabral misses out through yellow card accumulation, and Bryce Jamison is away with the U.S. Under-19 squad.

Austin FC team news

Austin FC, meanwhile, have fewer injury concerns for this fixture. Besard Sabovic and Ilie Sanchez, who missed the last match due to yellow card suspensions, are available again.

However, Myrto Uzuni is away on international duty with Albania, and Micah Burton is with the U.S. Under-19 team. No major new injuries are reported for Austin, giving them a relatively full squad apart from these absences

