How to watch today's Club America vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will take on Toluca up next in the Liga MX at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday.

America have only lost one out of their first nine league matches and are second in the standings, three points behind Leon. They are the sure-fire favourites to take all three points this weekend.

Toluca are close behind in third place, only two points away from equalling America's tally. They are unbeaten in their last five games and will be confident of grabbing at least a point in this fixture away from home.

How to watch CF America vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Univision and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

CF America vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club América enter Saturday’s clash at Estadio Azteca in strong form, fresh off a confident 2–0 victory on the road against Pumas UNAM. With no significant injury concerns reported, coach André Jardine is expected to field a near-full-strength side.

Key figures like Henry Martin, Álvaro Fidalgo, and Alex Zendejas have been in fine form and will be crucial in maintaining the team’s momentum as they look to solidify their position near the top of the table. The side will be eager to leverage their home advantage and assert their attacking prowess in what promises to be a pivotal fixture.

Toluca team news

Toluca, meanwhile, are undergoing a period of transition and renewed ambition. The club recently appointed Argentine coach Antonio “Turco” Mohamed to lead the team into the Clausura 2025, bringing with him a reputation for an attacking style and a winning mentality.

In addition, Toluca have secured Spanish goalkeeper Pau López to bolster their defensive stability following the departure of Tiago Volpi. Forward Paulinho, fresh off a contract renewal extending his stay until 2028 and currently the club’s top scorer, remains a key offensive asset.

