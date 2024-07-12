How to watch today's Club America vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will take on Queretaro in their second Liga MX fixture of the season at the Azteca Stadium on Friday.

Both teams lost their season openers - Club America lost to Atletico San Luis whereas the visitors succumbed to a 1-2 defeat against Tijuana. They will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Queretaro kick-off time

Date: July 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Azteca Stadium

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Club America vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, UniMas and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Illian Hernandez will be sidelined for Club America until late October due to a broken leg.

Luis Malagon and Diego Valdes are also out and are not expected to return until the end of the month.

Club America possible XI: Cota; Lara, Araujo, Juarez, Calderon; E. Sanchez, Dos Santos; Lozano, Fidalgo, Zendejas; Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Barajas Defenders: Cáceres, Álvarez, Araujo, Reyes, Lara, Juárez, Meré, Calderón, Fuentes Midfielders: Rodríguez, Dilrosun, Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Sánchez, Sánchez, Naveda, Orquin, Rodríguez Forwards: Quiñones, Martín, Otero, Martinez

Queretaro team news

Former Club America midfielder Alan Medina made his first league appearance for Queretaro last weekend. It was also the case for Francisco Venegas and Rubio Rubin who also made their first starts.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their second league game of the new season.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Manzanarez, Venegas, Ortiz; Cisneros, Escamilla, Lertora, Medina; Sosa, Rubin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/01/24 América 2 - 0 Querétaro Liga MX 21/09/23 Querétaro 1 - 2 América Liga MX 08/01/23 América 0 - 0 Querétaro Liga MX 24/08/22 Querétaro 0 - 1 América Liga MX 02/03/22 América 1 - 1 Querétaro Liga MX

