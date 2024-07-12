How to watch today's Club America vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Club America will take on Queretaro in their second Liga MX fixture of the season at the Azteca Stadium on Friday.
Both teams lost their season openers - Club America lost to Atletico San Luis whereas the visitors succumbed to a 1-2 defeat against Tijuana. They will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Club America vs Queretaro kick-off time
|Date:
|July 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Azteca Stadium
The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Club America vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, UniMas and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Club America team news
Illian Hernandez will be sidelined for Club America until late October due to a broken leg.
Luis Malagon and Diego Valdes are also out and are not expected to return until the end of the month.
Club America possible XI: Cota; Lara, Araujo, Juarez, Calderon; E. Sanchez, Dos Santos; Lozano, Fidalgo, Zendejas; Martin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Barajas
|Defenders:
|Cáceres, Álvarez, Araujo, Reyes, Lara, Juárez, Meré, Calderón, Fuentes
|Midfielders:
|Rodríguez, Dilrosun, Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Sánchez, Sánchez, Naveda, Orquin, Rodríguez
|Forwards:
|Quiñones, Martín, Otero, Martinez
Queretaro team news
Former Club America midfielder Alan Medina made his first league appearance for Queretaro last weekend. It was also the case for Francisco Venegas and Rubio Rubin who also made their first starts.
There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their second league game of the new season.
Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Manzanarez, Venegas, Ortiz; Cisneros, Escamilla, Lertora, Medina; Sosa, Rubin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tapia, Allison
|Defenders:
|Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco
|Midfielders:
|Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra
|Forwards:
|Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21/01/24
|América 2 - 0 Querétaro
|Liga MX
|21/09/23
|Querétaro 1 - 2 América
|Liga MX
|08/01/23
|América 0 - 0 Querétaro
|Liga MX
|24/08/22
|Querétaro 0 - 1 América
|Liga MX
|02/03/22
|América 1 - 1 Querétaro
|Liga MX