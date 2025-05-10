How to watch today's Club America vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club América and Pachuca are set for a high-stakes Liga MX Clausura Playoffs showdown at Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

Both teams are eager to gain the upper hand in this quarterfinal tie, with Club América aiming to assert their home advantage and Pachuca looking to continue their recent strong form in head-to-head meetings. Their first leg encounter ended in a goalless draw, highlighting the evenly matched nature of this rivalry.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TUDN (on the DISH network) and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CF America vs Pachuca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

CF America team news

Club América have received a boost with the return of key players Luis Ángel Malagón and Henry Martín, both back in action after recent absences. However, there are lingering doubts over the availability of Diego Valdés, Brian Rodríguez, and Jonathan dos Santos, who are all being monitored ahead of the match.

The rest of the squad is fit and available, with no suspensions reported for this fixture. This gives head coach André Jardine a strong pool to select from, especially in attack and midfield.

Pachuca team news

Pachuca approach this crucial away leg with a fully fit squad and no suspensions to contend with. All players are available for selection, providing manager Guillermo Almada with maximum flexibility in his lineup choices. This clean bill of health comes at an ideal time, as Pachuca look to capitalize on their recent uptick in form and challenge América with their strongest XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links