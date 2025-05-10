+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Azteca
team-logo
Watch TUDN on the DISH Network
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Club America vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXCF America vs PachucaCF AmericaPachuca

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club América and Pachuca are set for a high-stakes Liga MX Clausura Playoffs showdown at Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

Both teams are eager to gain the upper hand in this quarterfinal tie, with Club América aiming to assert their home advantage and Pachuca looking to continue their recent strong form in head-to-head meetings. Their first leg encounter ended in a goalless draw, highlighting the evenly matched nature of this rivalry.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

TUDNWatch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on TUDN (on the DISH network) and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

CF America vs Pachuca kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura Playoff
Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

CF America team news

Club América have received a boost with the return of key players Luis Ángel Malagón and Henry Martín, both back in action after recent absences. However, there are lingering doubts over the availability of Diego Valdés, Brian Rodríguez, and Jonathan dos Santos, who are all being monitored ahead of the match.

The rest of the squad is fit and available, with no suspensions reported for this fixture. This gives head coach André Jardine a strong pool to select from, especially in attack and midfield.

Pachuca team news

Pachuca approach this crucial away leg with a fully fit squad and no suspensions to contend with. All players are available for selection, providing manager Guillermo Almada with maximum flexibility in his lineup choices. This clean bill of health comes at an ideal time, as Pachuca look to capitalize on their recent uptick in form and challenge América with their strongest XI.

Form

CFA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

PAC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CFA

Last 5 matches

PAC

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

4

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta