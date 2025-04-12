How to watch today's Club America vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will take on Cruz Azul in the Liga MX at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday.

Club America are leading the standings with 30 points from 14 games. However, they have lost two games in a row and will need to get back up and running very quickly in order to hold on to the top spot.

Cruz Azul beat the league leaders in their most recent outing and will be confident in delivering another impactful performance.

How to watch CF America vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX, TUDN, Univision and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

CF America vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.15 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club América, meanwhile, will be without captain Henry Martín due to injury, but with their deep and talented squad, they have ample options to cover for the influential forward.

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul have received a boost with Rodolfo Rotondi returning to full fitness and ready to feature. The Argentine winger is expected to play a key role in the upcoming clash

