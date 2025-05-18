How to watch today's Club America vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club América and Cruz Azul are set to renew their fierce rivalry in the Liga MX Clausura 2025 semifinals, adding another dramatic chapter to the Clásico Joven. Ignacio Rivero scored the only goal of the game in the first leg, which Cruz Azul managed to win.

Both teams have delivered memorable battles over the past year, including América’s recent dominance in playoff meetings and Cruz Azul’s triumph in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. This semifinal promises high stakes, intensity, and the possibility of shifting the balance of power in Mexican football once again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TUDN (via DISH), DirecTV, Univision and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

CF America vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, with kick-off at 9.15pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

For Club América, the team enters the semifinal with most of their regular starters available, but there are some notable concerns.

Winger Brian Rodríguez has returned to training and could potentially see minutes in the second leg. Jonathan Dos Santos is also questionable due to a knee issue, while Alejandro Zendejas, who scored twice in the quarterfinals, is expected to start despite limping off in the previous match.

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, come into the clash with confidence due to their first leg victory. However, they are dealing with some injury setbacks.

Midfielder Andrés Montaño is sidelined with a torn ACL and meniscus, requiring surgery and ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign. Forward Gabriel Fernández is also out due to an MCL strain in his right knee, reducing attacking options. On the positive side, Ángel Sepúlveda and José Ignacio Rivero have been in good form, contributing goals and assists in recent outings.

