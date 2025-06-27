How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals head to Progressive Field on Friday to open a weekend set against Nolan Jones and the Cleveland Guardians.

St. Louis enters the matchup with a 44-38 record, currently holding third place in the National League Central. The Cardinals trail the division-leading Cubs by four games as they try to stay in the thick of the playoff race.

Meanwhile, Cleveland finds itself at 40-39 on the year, good for second place in the American League Central. Despite their standing, the Guardians face a steep climb, sitting 9.5 games behind the division-leading Tigers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Guardians and the St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSOH, Sportsnet Pittsburgh

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Cleveland Guardians vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Friday, June 27, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Guardians vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Cleveland Guardians team news

On the Cleveland side, José Ramírez remains the engine of the offense. The All-Star third baseman leads the club in batting average (.317), home runs (13), and RBIs (38). He ranks 39th in the league in homers and 73rd in RBIs.

Steven Kwan adds another reliable bat to the Guardians’ order. He’s hitting .306 with 18 doubles, six home runs, and 28 walks. Though not known for his power, Kwan’s ability to get on base keeps him high in the batting order.

Veteran Carlos Santana is batting .234 with six doubles, nine homers, and 35 walks, while Kyle Manzardo has added some pop of his own with 12 home runs, along with 11 doubles and two triples, though he's batting just .222.

Taking the hill for Cleveland will be right-hander Luis L. Ortiz, who brings a 4-8 record and a 4.30 ERA into his 16th start of the year. Ortiz also last pitched on June 21, in a loss to the Oakland Athletics.

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Veteran slugger Nolan Arenado continues to provide a steady presence for the Cardinals, batting .242 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, and 24 walks. He ranks 84th in home runs and 68th in RBIs across Major League Baseball.

Brendan Donovan has quietly been the most consistent hitter for St. Louis, posting a .301 average to lead the team. While not a power threat, he ranks 203rd in homers, Donovan’s contact approach has made him a key piece in the lineup.

Lars Nootbaar has delivered the most long balls for the Cardinals this season with 11. He enters the series riding a six-game hitting streak, though he’s struggled of late, batting just .184 over his last 10 games with a double, three homers, six walks, and seven RBIs.

Masyn Winn continues to impress in his debut season, hitting .257 with 14 doubles, seven home runs, and 24 walks. He’ll look to extend his current three-game hitting streak after going .278 over his last five contests, which includes a homer, a double, and four RBIs.

Right-hander Sonny Gray will get the nod for St. Louis on Friday. The veteran is 7-2 this season with a 3.72 ERA through 15 starts. He last appeared on June 21 against the Reds and will be aiming to keep the Cardinals in striking distance in the Central race.

Cleveland Guardians vs St. Louis Cardinals Series info and probable pitchers

Game 2

Date Saturday, June 28 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Guardians) Slade Cecconi Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Miles Mikolas TV Channel CLEG and FDSMW Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, June 29 First-Pitch Time 12:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Guardians) Logan Allen Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Matthew Liberatore TV Channel Roku Livestream Fubo

Cleveland Guardians vs St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record