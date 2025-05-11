How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Zack Wheeler is set to take the ball Sunday night as the Philadelphia Phillies face off with Steven Kwan and the surging Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in the rubber match of their weekend series.
The Phillies came into Cleveland riding high after sweeping the Rays in a three-game set at Tropicana Field, winning by scores of 8-4, 7-0, and 7-6, to stretch their streak of consecutive series wins to four. However, their offense hit a wall in Friday's opener against the Guardians, managing just six hits in a shutout loss.
Cleveland, meanwhile, extended its winning streak to three games with that dominant performance. Designated hitter Kyle Manzardo got the Guardians on the board early with a solo blast, while center fielder Angel Martinez added his first home run of the year, a two-run shot. Veteran third baseman José Ramírez capped off the 6-0 win with a solo homer of his own in the seventh.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs. the Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
Cleveland Guardians vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
Date
Sunday, May 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
Venue
Progressive Field
Location
Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland Guardians vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players
Cleveland Guardians team news
On the Guardians’ side, Kwan has been a steady presence at the top of the order, leading the team with a .333 average. He’s riding a seven-game hitting streak and is batting .300 over his last 10 contests, chipping in two doubles and six walks. Ramírez has quietly continued to do damage, hitting .278 with seven doubles and six homers, while Manzardo has emerged as a legitimate threat in the lineup, collecting nine home runs and 22 RBIs. Veteran Carlos Santana is batting .229 with four homers and 16 walks.
Cleveland will counter Wheeler with righty Luis Ortiz, who has had an up-and-down season so far. The 26-year-old enters Sunday with a 2-3 record, a bloated 5.30 ERA, and a 1.42 WHIP over seven starts. His 40 strikeouts in 37.1 innings show his swing-and-miss potential, but command has been an issue with 19 walks already on the ledger.
Philadelphia Phillies team news
For Philadelphia, slugger Kyle Schwarber remains the team's most dangerous bat. He leads the club with 12 homers and 28 RBIs, pacing all of Major League Baseball in home runs and ranking 11th in runs driven in. Bryce Harper, though not red-hot at the plate, has added six long balls, seven doubles, and 27 walks while hitting .229.
Trea Turner continues to be a steady presence at the top of the lineup, hitting .315 to lead the team. Turner enters Sunday on an eight-game hit streak and has caught fire over his last 10, batting .442 with a homer, three doubles, and four RBIs. Bryson Stott is quietly producing as well, batting .271 with five doubles, a pair of triples, and three home runs.
Zack Wheeler will be looking to continue his consistent run on the mound. The veteran right-hander owns a 3-1 record through eight starts, along with a sharp 3.35 ERA, a stingy 0.94 WHIP, and an impressive 66 strikeouts against just nine walks across 51 innings.
Cleveland Guardians vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
05/11/25
MLB
Cleveland Guardians
Philadelphia Phillies
1 – 7
05/10/25
MLB
Cleveland Guardians
Philadelphia Phillies
6 – 0
07/28/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Cleveland Guardians
3 – 4
07/28/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Cleveland Guardians
8 – 0
07/27/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Cleveland Guardians
1 – 3